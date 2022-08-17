Friends and family reflect and remember Joni Dahl

HIBBING, MN. (KBJR 6) -- Friends and family of Joni Dahl remember her as an ambitious, community-driven woman. Dahl died in a fatal crash Friday. A Virginia man was charged in connection with the collision, accused of drunk driving.

“It’s just a shock, and it’s such a loss, it’s such a great loss, Joni’s presence in our community,” said Hibbing Area Chamber of Commerce President Shelly Hanson.

Dahl served on the Hibbing Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors with Hanson.

“She did things to make things better, not only did she have suggestions and ideas, she did those suggestions and ideas and she found ways to make those things happen, those are rare people,” Hanson said.

Dahl also had many friends in the racing community and was heavily involved with the Hibbing Raceway and Iron Range Racing Association.

“She always wanted to help, she always wanted to make things better, she took the bull by the horns and kind of just made it better,” said Jeff Provinzino, a friend of Dahl’s from the racing community.

Her friends said Dahl’s death is an absolute tragedy.

“It still doesn’t seem real, her loss, it’s just, terrible,” said Mark Trenberth. “It leaves another hole.”

Trenberth also knew Dahl from the racing community.

He said he’s still in shock over her death after she was hit by a drunk driver.

“To have somebody taken from you by a drunk driver, when that’s totally avoidable...that’s the hardest part,” Trenberth said.

Shelly Hanson agreed and said one person’s choice to drink and drive, will leave a lifelong impact on an entire community.

“We a lot of times think the choices we make are only choices that we make for ourselves, and obviously this is something that affects so many people,” Hanson said.

Dahl’s family said any money given to the family during her funeral will be donated back to the Hibbing Raceway, as it was a place she loved immensely.

Copyright 2022 KBJR 6. All rights reserved.