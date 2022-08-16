Wanted fugitive taken into custody

A wanted Duluth fugitive was taken into custody Monday night after violating his parole.
By Carly Jones
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 9:16 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
DULUTH, MN -- A wanted Duluth fugitive was taken into custody Monday night after violating his parole.

According to the Duluth Police Department, a 29-year-old man who was out on bail for 2nd degree assault and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person for a shooting in St. Louis County.

He was wanted for violating his probation.

At approximately 3 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 15, several local departments assisted in verifying Webster’s location and in his arrest.

He was taken into custody without incident.

