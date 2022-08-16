Driver sentenced to 5 years for crash that killed 148th Fighter Wing member

HINCKLEY, MN -- A judge sentenced a woman to almost five years in prison after a crash that killed a 148th Fighter Wing airman.

According to court documents, Tabitha Sue Sigler, 22, of Cambridge, was under the influence when she crossed over the median and struck Master Sgt. David T. Greiner’s SUV while driving on I-35 south near Hinckley in May 2021.

Greiner was pronounced dead at the scene.

The criminal complaint states that evidence of drug use was present in Sigler’s car.

Investigators found a scale with white residue that came back positive for methamphetamine after testing the substance.

Investigators reported finding a partially empty and recently opened bottle of whiskey and noticed a marijuana smell coming from Sigler’s car.

After airlifting Sigler to the hospital for life-threatening injuries, authorities obtained a search warrant to test her blood for substances.

Authorities say results came back positive for amphetamines, meth, and THC.

Back in January 2021, Sigler was convicted of a felony fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance in Hennepin County.

Greiner’s toxicology report showed no alcohol or controlled substances in his system, and he was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Greiner was a resident of Garfield, Minnesota. He served in the military for almost 20 years, and was set to retire in October 2021

He joined the U.S. Air Force in 2002. He served as a helicopter mechanic for three years, then went on to serve with the Minnesota Air National Guard as a heavy equipment operator. He rose to the rank of Master Sergeant (E7), and also served two tours in Afghanistan, along with two tours stateside.

He was a civil engineer with the 148th Fighter Wing, and was deployed to the Bagram Airfield in Afghanistan in both 2010 and 2014.

