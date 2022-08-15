THE SHOW MUST GO ON: Duluth Playhouse plays final show at Depot

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR 6) -- The Duluth Playhouse performed its last show at the historic Depot Family Theatre stage on Sunday.

After the final performance of ‘High School Musical’ Sunday afternoon, the Playhouse hosted a goodbye celebration.

After the historic St. Louis County Depot raised rent prices for building tenants, the Playhouse made the decision to consolidate its future seasons and hold regular and youth theatre productions at the main stage Norshor Theatre.

Typically, the youth theatre productions are done at the Depot Stage, which theatre leaders said is a special place.

“It means a lot to a lot of people, I’ve heard a lot of conversations in the lobby,” said executive director Wes Drummond. “A lot of conversations from the students and the parents just about seeing their kids grow up through our performing arts program and then into our productions on stage.”

The Playhouse had been performing on the Depot Stage since 1977.

Copyright 2022 KBJR 6. All rights reserved.