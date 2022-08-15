NWL PLAYOFFS: Huskies battle and take Game 1 Against Eau Claire Express

By Kevin Moore
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 10:58 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) - They say everyone starts at 0-0 in the postseason and the Huskies proved that today beating the Eau Claire Express 8-6 in their best of three NWL playoff series.

The Huskies had yet to beat the Express in all eight regular season matchups coming into Sunday’s matchup.

Huskies will look to take the series tomorrow in Eau Claire, first pitch is at 7:05 p.m.

