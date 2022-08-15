Ground breaks on shooting range for disabled veterans

MCGREGOR, MN. (KBJR) - Our nation’s heroes are often the ones who are most overlooked in everyday life, but some folks in McGregor, Minnesota are working to create a space just for those who served.

“I always had the dream of having a rifle, pistol, and archery range,” said veteran Bret Sample.

Sample teaches permit to carry and said it’s been a goal of his to open a shooting range for quite some time.

A few years ago, he bought some land to get started on making that dream a reality but it took some time to get the plot cleaned up.

“During that time, we lost Chuckie. My brother Chuckie,” said Sample.

Chuck Evancevich was an Air Force veteran who was injured and spent the last years of his life in a wheelchair.

Sample was a close friend of Chuck’s and of Chuck’s wife Brenda and wanted to honor his memory with this project.

“Went to Brenda and said I want to build my pistol range, my rifle range in memory of Chuck. And she said, ‘On one condition, we can be part of it,’” said Sample.

Sample and Evancevich decided to make the range specifically for veterans dealing with any sort of disability.

In honor of Chuck’s dream of one day owning a retreat, they decided to fundraise to build a camping and hunting area as well.

“Maybe they don’t want to shoot,” said Evancevich. “But they want to sit and have coffee in the community center or they want to take a walk on the path to the ponds and just relax.”

Sunday afternoon in McGregor, MN they broke ground on the shooting range as the project is finally coming to life.

Dozens of community members came out in support, including Tony and Paulette Sheda whose son, Sgt. Adam Sheda, died serving in Iraq.

They planted the first tree in what will be a memorial for fallen veterans in honor of Adam.

“We belong to a special club that nobody ever wants to be a member of. It’s horrible,” said Tony.

Sample and Evancevich hope this project will bring the veteran community some long overdue peace.

They said the shooting range should be open by April.

Then, they’ll get to work on the retreat and hope it’ll be done in the next few years.

All of the services provided will be free to veterans who attend.

If you’d like to support the cause, you can donate here.

Copyright 2022 KBJR. All rights reserved.