Officials ask for help in search for missing 11-year-old girl

Campell was last seen near 92nd Avenue in South Harbor Township in Onamia, MN.
By Larissa Milles
Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 1:58 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MILLE LACS CO, MN. (KBJR 6) --The Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in finding 11-year-old Jaelyn Campell.

Officials said she was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with the word “Savage” on it, black jeans and has red-tinted braids in her hair, with red streamers in the braids.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or contact the Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Office at 320-983-8257.

