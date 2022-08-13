DFD issues warning for dangerous swimming conditions

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR 6) --The Duluth Fire Department is issuing a warning for dangerous swimming conditions for Park Point beaches due to the high risk of rip currents Saturday.

That warning is in effect until 10:00 a.m. Sunday.

DFD said the warning means wind and wave conditions can support rip currents, which are life-threatening to anyone entering the water.

They are warning people to stay out of the water regardless of their swimming experience and to wait until warnings expire even if the waters appear calm.

DFD has placed red flags along the beach to indicate dangerous swimming conditions.

Officials said people will be notified if swimming conditions improve before the warning expires.

