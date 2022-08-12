Man accused of bomb threat outside Library of Congress released on pre-trial house arrest

Floyd Roseberry
Floyd Roseberry(DC Bureau)
By Brendan Cullerton
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - A federal judge has ordered Floyd Roseberry, accused of making a bomb threat outside the Library of Congress, to be released to his wife and placed on 24-hour house arrest as he awaits trial.

Judge Rudolph Contreras said in a 7 page order written Wednesday, August 10, Roseberry was improperly medicated for bipolar disorder and PTSD during his standoff with law enforcement outside the Library of Congress in August of last year.

Contreras specified Roseberry will be released on the condition of strict supervision, 24-hour house arrest, and regular meetings with a psychiatrist.

Contreras said there is a “genuine dispute” about whether Roseberry threatened to use weapons of mass destruction during the altercation.

Roseberry drove a truck into the block of the Library of Congress and allegedly demanded to speak to President Joe Biden. Prosecutors claim Roseberry said he was one of five people with bombs throughout Washington D.C. and was willing to die for the cause.

Roseberry’s lawyer claims the now 50-year-old repeatedly emphasized he did not wish to hurt anyone, had no control over the bomb and told law enforcement the bomb would only detonate if he was shot. The bombs were not real.

Roseberry, who does not have a history of violence, said he was improperly medicated with Aderall and Valium at the time. A forensic pathologist testified that those drugs can lead to manic and psychotic episodes for those with bipolar disorder.

Roseberry does not have a history of violent behavior.

As part of his house arrest, Roseberry must take proper medication, meet with psychiatrist and check in with his probation officer within 48 hours arriving back in North Carolina.

A trial date has not yet been set.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Duluth woman charged after seriously injuring pedestrian in hit-and-run
Natalie Ann Busby
UPDATE: Hibbing police locate missing girl
The Farmers' Almanac is predicting a cold winter.
Farmers’ Almanac predicting extreme winter forecast for most of US
Five years later, Wacker is now a published author, detailing her journey through grief, after...
Reimagining Grief: Woman shares her story after losing daughter in tragic drowning
Superior lighthouse vandalized 8/9/22
Superior lighthouse vandalized, U.S. Coast Guard seeking information

Latest News

Author Salman Rushdie is tended to after he was attacked during a lecture Friday at the...
Author Salman Rushdie stabbed on lecture stage in New York
FILE - Naomi Judd performs at the CMA Music Festival in Nashville, Tenn., on June 13, 2009....
Naomi Judd’s family asks court to seal report of death investigation
The owner of a horse carriage business says a horse that fell Thursday afternoon was due to a...
Carriage horse falls in freak accident, owner says
FILE PHOTO - Democrats hope that the economic bill will energize voters ahead of November’s...
Congress OKs Dems’ climate, health bill, a Biden triumph
Police say that Robert John Criswell, Kyle Dewayne Dover and Hunter Chase Hammitt are facing...
Police: 3 men arrested for scamming 90-year-old woman out of nearly $120,000