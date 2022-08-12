Body of missing Ashland man found

(MGN Online / pxhere)
By Matt McConico
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 2:10 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ASHLAND, WI - The body of John Stanslaski, 60 of Ashland, WI has been recovered.

On August 8th, 2022 at around 8:48 AM, the Ashland County Communications Center received a report of an unoccupied boat that had washed ashore in Sanborn township near Ashland.

The boat belonged to Stanslaski.

Witnesses say the boat had last been seen in the water on the afternoon of August 7th with a single occupant.

The night of Thursday, August 11th responders searching the shoreline and off-shore area through found Stanslaski’s body on the shore about half a mile from where his boat was recovered.

The incident still remains under investigation, but the Ashland County Sheriff’s Office does not suspect any foul play.

