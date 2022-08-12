Big crowd makes it out for 8th annual Operation K-9

SUPERIOR, WI. (KBJR) - Some say they’re man’s best friend -- but for law enforcement, they can also be a partner in fighting crime.

A big crowd Thursday night in Superior had the chance to see them in action, up close and personal -- without a crime actually in progress.

Hermantown Police Sgt. Jon Pernu has been with K-9 Jack for six years.

“We went through school together,” Pernu said. “And yeah, he comes home with me. He’s trained in narcotics searches and then all the human searches, traffic, light work and building searches.”

Pernu said having K-9s on the force is vital to operations.

“They do a lot of things that humans can’t,” he said.

Twin Ports community members had the chance to meet some K-9s at the 8th annual Operation K-9 at the University of Wisconsin - Superior.

The event is a fundraiser for a local non-profit, the Northland Law Enforcement K-9 Foundation that supports the K-9 units of many local law enforcement agencies.

“All those costs kind of add up,” Pernu said. “And, this money, once the dogs retire, we need replacements to get them to do the work that we can’t and make it safe for everybody on the streets. So, this is a great fundraiser to help raise that money for it.”

One family there had a special reason for making the stop.

“Since Wesley really loves dogs and lost his own dog, I thought we would take him out to meet the dogs that help the community,” Emily Maki said.

There was one K-9 10-year-old Wesley wanted to meet in particular.

“I love Ranger,” he said.

Wesley said he met Ranger at another community event.

“We were able to get liver pieces and throw it on the ground, like we would throw it far away and Ranger would hide it,” he said.

