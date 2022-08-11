Superior lighthouse vandalized, U.S. Coast Guard seeking information

SUPERIOR,WI-- The U.S. Coast Guard is asking for information after the Superior Entry South Breakwater Light was vandalized on or about Tuesday, August 9.

Not only was the 70-foot lighthouse vandalized but the navigation light was extinguished putting mariners in danger.

On the morning of August 9 the USCG and Navigation Team Duluth arrived on the scene to repair the navigation light.

Light has been restored but the USGC is asking for any information people may have on the incident. Tips can be made anonymously HERE.

