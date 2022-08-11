Four essentials to know before you apply for a personal loan

A credit score of 690 or higher helps lower your interest rates
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - Personal loans can be a useful financial tool for financing home improvements, consolidating credit cards, or handling an emergency.

Most personal loans are unsecured meaning you don’t need collateral, like a car or house. If this is what you need, there are several steps to take to secure a loan like this. 

Our partners at the financial website NerdWallet helped us put this list together.

Check your credit score: A strong score gives you the best chance at not only qualifying but getting a lower interest rate. A good credit score is 690 or higher, and an excellent score is 720 or higher.  You can check your score for free at AnnualCreditReport.com.

Figure out how much to borrow: Don’t borrow more than you need. A larger loan amount has more interest and higher monthly payments. 

Do your research: Compare estimated rates to figure out how much you would owe each month and make sure it fits within your budget. 

Get pre-qualified if, you can: It will give you a sneak peek at the offers you may receive.  You will need to be able to answer a few questions such as your loan purpose, loan amount, income and how much money you already owe.

Once you have taken the above steps, shop around. Online lenders, banks and credit unions offer safe, unsecured loans. Compare your pre-qualified offers with loan amounts, monthly payments and interest rates from various lenders to get the best loan offer.

Finally, always read the fine print to ensure you understand the exact terms and payment schedule.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Duluth woman charged after seriously injuring pedestrian in hit-and-run
Natalie Ann Busby
UPDATE: Hibbing police locate missing girl
2022 Primary Election
2022 Minnesota and Wisconsin Primary Election results
Two Harbors Mayor Chris Swanson
Voters recall Two Harbors Mayor
Matthew Izzard
Izzard elected Douglas County Sheriff

Latest News

A poster of Harmony Montgomery, who has been missing since 2019, rests against a tree during a...
Officials: Case of N.H. missing girl, Harmony Montgomery, shifts to homicide probe
The New Hampshire attorney general reported officials are now investigating Harmony...
Officials announce Harmony Montgomery's case is now a homicide
Gasoline prices are dropping back toward the $4 a gallon mark, their lowest point in more than...
Gas prices dip just below $4 for the first time in 5 months
U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorksi, R-Ind., died at the age of 58. She was among four people, including...
Indiana Rep. Walorski’s work called ‘mission’ during funeral
Attorney General Merrick Garland cited the “substantial public interest in this matter” in...
Justice Dept. seeks to unseal search warrant of Trump home