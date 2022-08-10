Walz, Jensen advance in Minnesota governor’s race

DULUTH, MN. - ST. PAUL, MN -- Incumbent Democrat Tim Walz and Republican Scott Jensen have advanced to the November ballot in the race for Minnesota governor.

The Associated Press called the primary race Thursday evening.

Walz is seeking his second term in the state’s top office.

Jensen is a doctor who has not served in politics before.

Walz defeated a lesser-known democratic challenger in Ole Savior.

His campaign shared a statement immediately following the race being called.

“Minnesota has rallied to overcome historic challenges, and together we’re making progress,” said Gov. Walz. “We’re working to keep unemployment at an all-time low and ensure wages continue to go up. I’m running for a second term so that we can continue to lower costs, fully fund education, improve public safety, and protect a woman’s right to choose. Together, we can and will move Minnesota forward.”

Jensen faced a challenge from fellow republicans, Joyce Lynn Lacey and Bob “Again” Carney Jr.

