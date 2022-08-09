Search underway for missing man after boat found unoccupied in Lake Superior

By Heidi Stang
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 12:25 PM CDT
DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - Township of Sanborn, WI-- A search mission is underway for John Stanslaski of Ashland after his boat was found unoccupied.

His boat was located just before 9 a.m. Monday, August 8, near Ackley Rd. in the township of Sanborn. Officers attempted to contact Stanslaski but were unsuccessful. He also did not show up for work on Monday.

A witness is believed to have seen Stanslaski fishing Sunday afternoon in the vicinity of Oak Point near Long Island.

The search was suspended due to the dark on Monday and air and water crews resumed Tuesday morning.

This is an ongoing investigation and we will update as we learn more.

