Duluth Police arrest man who barricaded himself, significant other in apartment

By Briggs LeSavage
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
DULUTH, MN -- The Tactical Response Team was called in to help Duluth Police arrest a man who they say barricaded himself and his significant other inside an apartment.

Police originally were called to a domestic situation around 12:15 p.m. on the 400 block of N. 53rd Ave. W.

When they arrived, police learned the 41-year-old suspect had barricaded himself and his 40-year-old significant other in an apartment and would not come out.

The Duluth Police Department’s Crisis Negotiations Team arrived on scene and assisted with communication efforts.

The Tactical Response Team eventually made entry into the home and arrested the suspect.

No one was hurt.

He was taken to the St. Louis County Jail, where he’s expected to be charged.

