Vos’ Grand Slam not enough to lift Huskies past Stingers

KBJR 6 News at 6pm
By Kevin Moore
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 10:37 PM CDT
DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) - The Huskies opened up a six-game homestand Saturday afternoon against the Willmar Stingers but dropped game one, 7-5.

Duluth East’s Joe Vos gave the Huskies their only lead in the fourth with a grand slam, but the Stingers would score four of their own runs in the seventh inning to lift them past the Huskies.

Game two is Sunday, August 7th at Wade Stadium, first pitch is at 3:05 p.m.

