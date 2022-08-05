Spooner looks to reload after losing strong class of 18 seniors

By Matt Halverson
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 11:21 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) - After hovering around the .500 mark for the past five seasons, the Spooner football team is looking to take a step forward this year.

The Rails lost a strong class of 18 contributing seniors from last year’s campaign, including All-Conference lineman Nick Adler. They’ve embraced a new motto of “Doesn’t Matter Get Better” in training camp, with goals of turning the page and competing in what will once again be a tough Heart O’ North conference.

“You know I was really pleased with the guys in the offseason. We’ve got strong numbers, 54 kids out playing football so we’re really proud of them. We’re maybe a little bit quicker that we were, but that’s probably still yet to be determined as to what we’re going to look like as the year goes on,” said head coach Josh Fizel.

The Rails will turn to senior Ethan Melton at quarterback, who saw limited snaps under center last season. He’ll also line up as a cornerback on the defensive side of the ball.

“Right away after last year I was pretty nervous about how we lost a lot of good guys, but now that we’ve been at practice and kind of being with the brothers, I think we’re going to be pretty solid,” said Melton.

“I’ve actually seen quite a bit of improvement, we still have quite a bit of guys that are going to be pretty good.”

They’ll kick off their season early, on Thursday, August 18 at home against Elk Mound.

Copyright 2022 KBJR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the driver may have been under the influence.
Two hurt in downtown Duluth rollover crash
WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner speaks to her lawyers standing in...
Russian judge convicts WNBA’s Brittney Griner, gives 9-year sentence
Douglas County mobile home park residents face eviction
Douglas County mobile home park residents face eviction
Shooting in Mall of America
Rice Lake woman involved in hit and run has been identified, charged
Rice Lake woman involved in hit and run has been identified, charged

Latest News

Heart'O'North Conferenc
Northwestern Tigers Begin Training Camp
Heart'O'North Conferenc
Northwestern Tigers Begin Training Camp
SHSFB
Superior Football Team Seeks Fresh Start
Milwaukee Brewers relief pitcher Josh Hader throws against the Toronto Blue Jays during the...
Brewers trade star closer Josh Hader to Padres