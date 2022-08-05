Spooner looks to reload after losing strong class of 18 seniors

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) - After hovering around the .500 mark for the past five seasons, the Spooner football team is looking to take a step forward this year.

The Rails lost a strong class of 18 contributing seniors from last year’s campaign, including All-Conference lineman Nick Adler. They’ve embraced a new motto of “Doesn’t Matter Get Better” in training camp, with goals of turning the page and competing in what will once again be a tough Heart O’ North conference.

“You know I was really pleased with the guys in the offseason. We’ve got strong numbers, 54 kids out playing football so we’re really proud of them. We’re maybe a little bit quicker that we were, but that’s probably still yet to be determined as to what we’re going to look like as the year goes on,” said head coach Josh Fizel.

The Rails will turn to senior Ethan Melton at quarterback, who saw limited snaps under center last season. He’ll also line up as a cornerback on the defensive side of the ball.

“Right away after last year I was pretty nervous about how we lost a lot of good guys, but now that we’ve been at practice and kind of being with the brothers, I think we’re going to be pretty solid,” said Melton.

“I’ve actually seen quite a bit of improvement, we still have quite a bit of guys that are going to be pretty good.”

They’ll kick off their season early, on Thursday, August 18 at home against Elk Mound.

Copyright 2022 KBJR. All rights reserved.