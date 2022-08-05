Helping the bees: Honey Bee Festival returns to Carlton

Honey Bee Festival begins this weekend and organizers want to promote how essential pollinators are to the ecosystem.
By Bo Fogal
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 5:33 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
CARLTON, MN (KBJR) -- An annual festival has returned and you won’t leave without tasting something sweet.

Beginning Friday, August 5, the annual Honey Bee Festival returned in Carlton at the Oldenburg House.

Vendors from around the region brought honey-inspired food, drinks, and arts & crafts.

Organizers hold this annual event to educate the public, especially the youth, about the importance and restoration of pollinators.

Executive Director of the Oldenburg Arts & Cultural Community, Lori Peterson, said teaching our next generation will be vital for the future of honey bees.

“It impacts every aspect of our agriculture industry and without pollinators, our crops don’t grow,” said Peterson.

On Saturday, August 6th, festival goers will help organizers plant a new pollinator garden at the Oldenburg House to promote pollinator habits.

All the proceeds raised go to the Oldenburg Arts & Crafts Community, which helps put together the festival.

