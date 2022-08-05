Battle of the Twin Ports: law enforcement and first responders face off for a good cause

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) - First responders from Duluth and Superior faced off on the field in a friendly game of softball for a good cause.

Dr. Ken Larson lost his infant child to an illness decades ago.

Ever since, he’s made it his life’s work to help families dealing with similar pain.

“I’d always volunteered before, March of Dimes, Make a Wish, but after a few years, I decided to start something local,” said Larson.

In 2006, he founded the Northern Lights Foundation.

“Through events like this one tonight, we raise money for families with children facing life-threatening illnesses,” he said.

Thursday night in Duluth, the foundation hosted its 13th Badges, Ball and BBQ fundraiser.

The Northern Lights Foundation serves families within 100 miles of Duluth, so they rely heavily on donations from the local community to support them.

Every year, local police and fire departments volunteer their time for the cause.

“We’re lucky to be able to do this,” said Duluth firefighter Andrew Olson. “A lot of our families are here, the kids have a blast. It’s just a fun event that’s nothing but good.”

He said they have been participating in the game for years, and it’s a cause that’s personally affected their department.

“It’s actually supported a local firefighter and his family previously,” he said. “So, it hit’s close to home as well.”

Larson said the foundation has only grown since 2006 and he’s grateful to be a part of a community that continues to give back.

“I mean they’re on the field having fun and raising money for the charity,” Larson said. “But they’re still very competitive and they want to keep it going. We’ve had big support from both sides, so it’s been wonderful.”

If you weren’t able to make it to the event Thursday night but you still want to support the Northern Lights Foundation, you can donate here.

