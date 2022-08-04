Shooting in Mall of America

VISIT THE STORY IN THIS LINK FOR UPDATED INFORMATION

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (AP) --

Police in Minnesota are responding to a possible shooting at the Mall of America in Bloomington. Mall of America spokesman Dan Jasper confirmed that the mall was locked down Thursday afternoon.

Bloomington police confirmed on Twitter that they were working “an active incident” with numerous officers on the scene.

Police in Minnesota confirm that gunshots were fired at the Mall of America in suburban Minneapolis, but say no victim has been found. Bloomington police say the scene has been secured. They are still searching for a suspect. Video posted to social media showed what appeared to be a man shouting as he walked near the complex’s Nike store, with at least three apparent gunshots.

Bloomington Police say the mall will be closed for the night. Police are clearing shoppers from the mall.

In the minutes after the shooting, tweets from the official Mall of America Twitter account read, “Mall of America is currently under lockdown. There is a confirmed isolated incident in a tenant space. Please remain in the closest secure location until the lockdown has been lifted. Please stay tuned for additional updates... Mall of America remains under lockdown following a confirmed isolated incident. For all guests, please stay in the closest secure area until the lockdown is lifted.”

