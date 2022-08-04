Ashland animal shelter starts new fundraising competition to save pets

ASHLAND, WI. (KBJR) - The Chequamegon Humane Association (CHA) in Ashland is in desperate need of donations from the community.

Many pets adopted during the peak of the pandemic are now being given back to shelters across the U.S.

CHA is at max capacity.

Employees said they’re working around the clock to check in on the full building of animals in need of a loving home.

Executive Director Kari Olinger said at the beginning of the pandemic, the shelter got a lot of support.

But since things have started returning to normal, they’ve seen a sharp decrease in donations and increase in surrendered pets as people aren’t home as often as they were in 2020.

With 95% of the shelter’s funding coming from donations, they’re getting desperate.

Olinger said she wanted to come up with a way to involve kids in their fundraising efforts.

So she’s starting a Lemon’Aid’ stand competition.

From now through August 12th, kids across the Northland are encouraged to host a lemonade stand to support the shelter.

So far, five kids have already scheduled a stand.

The group who raises the most money will win a grand prize basket filled with summer fun goodies and a stay at the AmericInn in Ashland.

“We’re short-staffed here, and I’m being pulled in many directions,” Olinger said. “And I think it just alleviates some pressure off of us to have these kind of fundraisers. So, we’ll see how it goes.”

She asks anyone hosting a lemonade stand to notify CHA, so they can share the time and locations on social media.

