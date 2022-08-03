Dozens of Duluth neighborhoods celebrate National Night Out

By Nora McKeown
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 10:49 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) - The first Tuesday in August is National Night Out.

It’s an evening for bringing communities across the country together for fun and games.

But there’s also a serious side to holding the event: neighborhoods letting criminals know they’re not welcome.

Dozens of neighborhoods across Duluth took part.

State Trooper Jonathon Carlson said a typical day for him can entail a lot of different things.

“It could be anything from stopping somebody telling them their headlight is out to arresting a DWI, a drunk driver. We respond to a lot of crashes. Helping stranded motorists, people who hit animals,” said Carlson.

But on National Night Out, the evening is about law enforcement connecting with community under positive circumstances.

“You know, we live in the communities that we work in. We’re required to live in our area of responsibility,” Carlson said. “So, this is just part of what we do.”

Thousands of communities from all fifty states take part in celebrating National Night Out with family-friendly activities at block parties.

At the Boys and Girls Club in Duluth’s Lincoln Park Neighborhood, there was a lot of fun planned.

“There’s a bounce house inside the Boys and Girls Club,” said 9-year-old Jariah. “There’s food, face painting and there is a ton of things.”

Some of the kids said it’s fun to connect with police officers at events like this.

“I asked them for a sticker and then also he let us use the light thing,” said 10-year-old Ayden. “We got to move it around. And we got to sit in the back seat and front seat and turn the wheel a little.”

Nearly 45 block parties took place in neighborhoods around Duluth.

If you didn’t see a block party in your area tonight and you want to host one next year, you can find more information on how to host one here.

