Expert offers online gaming safety tips for children

Bullying and hacking are potential risks
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 2:55 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - Video games can be fun and social, but according to experts, children are at risk from cyberbullying and hacking when they are online gaming .

The Entertainment Software Association (ESA) reports that 70% of families have at least one child who plays video games.

Cyberbullying can escalate while gaming, especially in the chat windows, said Andrey Sidenko, a web content analyst with cyber security company Kaspersky.

Sidenko said parents can report offenders by taking a screenshot of offensive conversations and sending it to the game administrators.

Your child’s online ID could also open them up for harassment. Sidenko said they should never create user IDs with any part of their real names or nicknames.

He also stressed that you should teach your child never to give out their address, geo-location or login credentials and password in a chat window.

“They may single out your child in a general chat channel and then start sending personal messages, then ask for detailed personal information,” explained Sidenko.

Sidenko added that if cyber criminals get your child’s real name, they could search other social media accounts and try to connect there as well, or even use stolen passwords on those social accounts.

Two easy ways to protect your child are to cover any webcam on their gaming device and to disable the chat feature. Sidenko said this way you don’t have to worry about your child sharing personal information accidentally.

Sidenko also recommended that you disable any in-game purchases, especially if your credit card is tied to an account.

He urged parents to so read up on every game their child likes to play.

For more information, check out the Family Gaming Guide created by the Entertainment Software Rating Board (ESRB).

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dontrell Williams Sr., 41, was booked on several charges after authorities say his child...
Father arrested after toddler overdoses on heroin, sheriff says
A 17-year-old died and four other people were seriously hurt after being stabbed while tubing...
17-year-old killed, 4 hurt in stabbings on Wisconsin river
Train tracks
No injuries after train derailment Saturday night
Fire in Superior destroys garage, causes $30k worth of damage
Fire in Superior destroys garage, causes $30k worth of damage
Imagen ilustrativa
3 hurt in Duluth hit-and-run, woman arrested

Latest News

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson walks during an NFL football practice in Berea,...
Browns QB Deshaun Watson suspended 6 games; NFL weighs appeal
FILE - As seen on a computer screen from a DVD prepared by Al-Sahab production, al-Qaida's...
AP source: US operation killed al-Qaida leader al-Zawahri
Migrants play at a park where they also sleep in Ciudad Acuña, Mexico, on May 30, 2022.
Supreme Court certifies ruling ending Trump border policy
President Joe Biden removes his face mask as he arrives to speak in the Rose Garden of the...
Biden’s COVID sequel: back on the balcony, dog for company
FILE - Secretary-General Antonio Guterres gave a dire warning at the opening of the...
UN chief warns world is one step from ‘nuclear annihilation’