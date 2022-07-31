Michael Quesnell wins Minnesota Voyageur 50 Miler

By Kevin Moore
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 9:02 PM CDT
CARLTON, MN. (KBJR) - Saturday marked the 40th annual Minnesota Voyageur Ultra Trail 50 Miler with Madison native, Michael Quesnell winning with a time of 7:06:42.

“A little bit beat up, at mile 41, I definitely blew up a little bit, walked for a while and thought I was going to throw in the towel, and I came back around, around 46 miles, like all of a sudden felt good again,” said Quesnell.

Quesnell went on to praise the beauty of the course, especially in the Twin Ports.

“It was my first time in Duluth, my buddies go to college up here and constantly raving about how absolutely beautiful it is and they didn’t lie, this place is absolutely amazing, it’s absolutely beautiful. To top it all off, the race organizers here, this is one of the most well-run top-notch races I’ve ever done. It’s not easy to put on a race like that and from start, to finish it was just flawless,” he added.

