Books & Baseball: Huskies players read to local youth before game

"So when kids aren't in school and they're not continuing reading or keeping their skills up,...
"So when kids aren't in school and they're not continuing reading or keeping their skills up, they can experience a little dip in some of their skills," said Executive Director of the Duluth Library Foundation, Erin Kreeger.(CBS 3 Duluth)
By Nora McKeown
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 6:37 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) - The dreaded “summer slide” takes hold of many students once the school year ends.

“So when kids aren’t in school and they’re not continuing reading or keeping their skills up, they can experience a little dip in some of their skills,” said Executive Director of the Duluth Library Foundation, Erin Kreeger.

She said she and her team wanted to come up with a way to combat the learning loss.

“So we were thinking about what’s a great way to kids excited about reading?”

Their answer? Baseball!

Kreeger said several years ago, the Duluth Library partnered with the Huskies and a few other local organizations to keep kids motivated for summer reading.

“We’re here today to give back to the community and help to read to little kids,” said Huskies Pitcher Mason Burns.

Burns said he remembers looking up to older baseball players when he was young.

“I used to look forward to doing stuff like this and it would get me into reading,” he said. “So, to try to give back when people have given back to me, it’s a really good experience.”

The players read a book to the kids ahead of their game against the Minnesota Mud Puppies.

Kreeger said she hopes kids seeing their role models reading will inspire them to do the same.

“Just exciting to see athletes and their heros and people playing something that they love, playing baseball, the passion they also have for reading, so it gets kids excited about reading,” she said.

Also in attendance at Sunday’s event was the library’s new mascot, the library lynx.

Kids at the books and baseball event were invited to share name ideas for the mascot.

The library will choose a name in the near future.

Copyright 2022 KBJR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Imagen ilustrativa
3 hurt in Duluth hit-and-run, woman arrested
Police have evacuated an area in Virginia, Minnesota Thursday after a military ordinance mortar...
4 law enforcement officers injured during Iron Range standoff
Dontrell Williams Sr., 41, was booked on several charges after authorities say his child...
Father arrested after toddler overdoses on heroin, sheriff says
Man charged after attempted robbery of 10-year-old at Virginia, MN Target
Man charged after attempted robbery of 10-year-old at Virginia, MN Target
Train tracks
No injuries after train derailment Saturday night

Latest News

Train tracks
No injuries after train derailment Saturday night
Fire in Superior destroys garage, causes $30k worth of damage
Fire in Superior destroys garage, causes $30k worth of damage
Sweet return: Ely Blueberry Arts Festival comes back after storm
Sweet return: Ely Blueberry Arts Festival comes back after storm
Blueberry Art Fest
Blueberry Art Festival makes its return to Ely