Books & Baseball: Huskies players read to local youth before game

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) - The dreaded “summer slide” takes hold of many students once the school year ends.

“So when kids aren’t in school and they’re not continuing reading or keeping their skills up, they can experience a little dip in some of their skills,” said Executive Director of the Duluth Library Foundation, Erin Kreeger.

She said she and her team wanted to come up with a way to combat the learning loss.

“So we were thinking about what’s a great way to kids excited about reading?”

Their answer? Baseball!

Kreeger said several years ago, the Duluth Library partnered with the Huskies and a few other local organizations to keep kids motivated for summer reading.

“We’re here today to give back to the community and help to read to little kids,” said Huskies Pitcher Mason Burns.

Burns said he remembers looking up to older baseball players when he was young.

“I used to look forward to doing stuff like this and it would get me into reading,” he said. “So, to try to give back when people have given back to me, it’s a really good experience.”

The players read a book to the kids ahead of their game against the Minnesota Mud Puppies.

Kreeger said she hopes kids seeing their role models reading will inspire them to do the same.

“Just exciting to see athletes and their heros and people playing something that they love, playing baseball, the passion they also have for reading, so it gets kids excited about reading,” she said.

Also in attendance at Sunday’s event was the library’s new mascot, the library lynx.

Kids at the books and baseball event were invited to share name ideas for the mascot.

The library will choose a name in the near future.

