All Pints North: Popular craft brewing festival returns to Duluth

By Larissa Milles
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 9:39 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR 6) --Saturday was the 10th Annual All Pints North Festival at Bayfront Festival Park.

It’s put on by the Minnesota Craft Brewers Guild, which is an organization that works to support the growing craft beer industry in Minnesota.

At this year’s sold-out event, over 100 Minnesota-based breweries set up shop in the park.

Attendees got unlimited samples of craft beer, cider, seltzer, and more.

Festival organizers said the day is a celebration for craft beer lovers and brewers.

“One of the cool things about craft beer, not just in the state of Minnesota, but nationally, is that even though they are competition technically in the marketplace, they don’t treat each other like it,” said Bob Galligan with the Minnesota Craft Brewers Guild. “They’re very friendly, very open.”

Brewing companies from all over the state of Minnesota come to Duluth for this event.

Brian McNally, a beertender at the Uncommon Loon Brewing Company in Chisago City, Minnesota said coming to Duluth for All Pints North is a great opportunity.

“It is awesome, it’s a great experience, great atmosphere, everybody is really really friendly, it’s just all about good times and good quality beer, and there’s tons of relationship building among the breweries,” McNally said.

Throughout the festival, attendees had the chance to vote for Best Beer and Best Brewery.

Copyright 2022 KBJR 6. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police have evacuated an area in Virginia, Minnesota Thursday after a military ordinance mortar...
4 law enforcement officers injured during Iron Range standoff
Imagen ilustrativa
3 hurt in Duluth hit-and-run, woman arrested
Kelsey Borchert and Micah Perry sit and talk at beach park.
Ely Teacher wins national award for sensory classroom
Man charged after attempted robbery of 10-year-old at Virginia, MN Target
Man charged after attempted robbery of 10-year-old at Virginia, MN Target
A 21-year-old Loranger man was killed Saturday (July 23) in a Lake Pontchartrain boating...
Sheriff: Man arrested, accused of killing father at Aitkin County cabin

Latest News

Blueberry Art Fest
Blueberry Art Festival makes its return to Ely
Firefighters battled blaze in Superior landfill Saturday
Firefighters battled blaze in Superior landfill Saturday
Sweet return: Ely Blueberry Arts Festival comes back after storm
Sweet return: Ely Blueberry Arts Festival comes back after storm
All Pints North
All Pints North