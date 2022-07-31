All Pints North: Popular craft brewing festival returns to Duluth

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR 6) --Saturday was the 10th Annual All Pints North Festival at Bayfront Festival Park.

It’s put on by the Minnesota Craft Brewers Guild, which is an organization that works to support the growing craft beer industry in Minnesota.

At this year’s sold-out event, over 100 Minnesota-based breweries set up shop in the park.

Attendees got unlimited samples of craft beer, cider, seltzer, and more.

Festival organizers said the day is a celebration for craft beer lovers and brewers.

“One of the cool things about craft beer, not just in the state of Minnesota, but nationally, is that even though they are competition technically in the marketplace, they don’t treat each other like it,” said Bob Galligan with the Minnesota Craft Brewers Guild. “They’re very friendly, very open.”

Brewing companies from all over the state of Minnesota come to Duluth for this event.

Brian McNally, a beertender at the Uncommon Loon Brewing Company in Chisago City, Minnesota said coming to Duluth for All Pints North is a great opportunity.

“It is awesome, it’s a great experience, great atmosphere, everybody is really really friendly, it’s just all about good times and good quality beer, and there’s tons of relationship building among the breweries,” McNally said.

Throughout the festival, attendees had the chance to vote for Best Beer and Best Brewery.

