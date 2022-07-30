Northland boy uses baking skills to support local animal shelter

GRAND RAPIDS, MN. (KBJR) - One inspiring Northland 9-year-old is baking a difference, one pastry at a time.

“I just want to make a difference for people,” said 9-year-old Landin Rahier.

He hasn’t always had the easiest time connecting with other kids.

“He gets bullied a lot, and we always have to tell him, ‘pick the few that love you and that’s all that has to matter, and god,’” said Landin’s mom, Desiree Rahier.

She said Landin was diagnosed with autism when he was very young.

He’s always had a love for animals because as he says, “They don’t have to speak, they just love you unconditionally.”

“I like them because you don’t know their imagination until you get to meet them,” he said. “And when you meet them, maybe sometimes they’ll become your animals.”

In late May, Desiree and Landin were driving together near Grand Rapids when the car in front of them hit a dog and drove off.

“I’m not the type of person to keep driving,” said Desiree.

They pulled over to help the injured dog and brought her to Great Tails Animal Rescue where she was taken to a vet for treatment.

There, they discovered she also suffered from a gunshot wound, but still don’t know when she was shot.

“[Landin] wouldn’t let it go,” Desiree said. “It really hurt him. He cried lots of nights honestly, because we just couldn’t take her.”

Landin, a well-known baker in his community, already had a sale planned for this weekend.

He was so grateful to Great Tails Animal Rescue, he decided to do what he could to support them.

“Because of this dog, he says, ‘I don’t need the money mom, I want to give it them, so they can help another dog,’” said Desiree.

He is having a stand at Effie Days Friday through Sunday, where he’ll be selling banana bread, brownies, cupcakes and more.

All of the proceeds will benefit his friends at Great Tails Animal Rescue as they raise money for a bigger building, so they can take in more animals.

“When you make a difference, it feels good because you know you’re doing something for someone else,” Landin said.

If you can’t make it to Effie days, but still want to support Landin’s cause, you can do so through the Gofundme.

