Derek Plante leaving UMD for Chicago Blackhawks

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) - University of Minnesota Duluth Associate head coach Derek Plante is leaving UMD and heading to the Chicago Blackhawks for a second stint with the team.

According to a report, Plante will leave the Bulldogs after spending the last two seasons with the Bulldogs.

This is the Cloquet native’s second stint with the Blackhawks after being a player development coach with Chicago from 2015-2020, but before that Plante was on the UMD bench from 2010-2015 and helped the team win their first NCAA in 2011.

Plante played for UMD from 1989-1993 then went on to play eight seasons in the NHL.

