Sales tax increase referendum on Cloquet ballot

A referendum on the November ballot asks voters whether to increase Cloquet’s current half...
A referendum on the November ballot asks voters whether to increase Cloquet’s current half percent sales tax to one percent.(KBJR/CBS 3)
By Larissa Milles
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 8:58 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
CLOQUET, MN. (KBJR 6) -- This November, Cloquet voters will decide whether to increase the sales tax they pay in town.

“This is really the best way that we can see to fund it, by utilizing anybody that is coming into our community,” said Tim Peterson, Cloquet’s city administrator.

Money from the increase would support revitalization projects in the city, including at the local ice arenas.

“Everybody talks about how this is the new building, but the reality is, the building is actually over 20 years old now, so we’re getting to that point now where there are some fixes that need to be done,” said Justin Harriman, facility manager and director of the Cloquet Area Hockey Association.

The $6 million plan includes new flooring, bathroom renovations and improving the system that regulates the arena’s ice.

Harriman said it’s important work, because of the hockey association’s impact on the local economy.

“I think what we bring to the community really justifies the need to not only maintain these buildings but also look into the future and make them a little bit better,” Harriman said.

If the referendum is supported this November, projects will also be happening at the Pine Valley Park, where people can do everything from mountain bike to ski.

That work would be $2.1 million, restoring the ski jumps, building a new chalet and improving trail lighting.

“We have seen the benefit of our current and existing sales tax, which is really what led us to thinking that if we were to expand this and have this referendum this year, we could continue the benefit to the community,” Peterson said.

The city said if the referendum is approved, construction would begin in 2024.

