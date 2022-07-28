Advertisement

Cooler today, Sunnier and warmer weather arrives for the weekend

By Peter Kvietkauskas
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 4:14 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) -

Today: Today is looking to be a cool one with scattered showers throughout the day. Temperatures across northern Minnesota struggle to reach the 70-degree mark. I am calling for a high of 68 at Duluth International with even cooler temperatures towards the Iron Range and International Border, where some may be in the mid-60s. Northwest Wisconsin will make it into the lower 70s. Winds are out of the northwest between 5-10 MPH.

Temperatures are cooler with some struggling to make it to 70.
Thursday more scattered showers through the day.
Friday: Friday brings sunshine and warmer weather back to the Northland. We may start Friday with a few clouds, but those will begin to clear through the rest of the morning and afternoon, giving way to mainly sunny skies. Temperatures are also warmer, and we will all make it back into the low and mid-70s across the Northland. Winds are out of the northwest between 10-15 MPH.

Friday features plentiful amounts of sunshine.
Saturday: Saturday features more sunshine and more warmth! With mostly sunny skies overhead, temperatures climb into the upper 70s and low to mid-80s across the Northland. Winds are out of the southwest between 5-10 MPH.

Saturday we all warm up close to 80.
