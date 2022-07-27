Lake Superior Zoo animals use paws and claws to create artwork

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR 6) - Art collectors have an opportunity to get their hands on some unique pieces of art work in the Twin Ports, thanks to some artists with true animal instincts.

The St. Louis County Depot is exhibiting work created by some of the animals at the Lake Superior Zoo.

The Fierce Hearts: Art by Animals event is being held in partnership with the Depot. The artists created their works in all sorts of ways, including by using their paws and claws.

“So the animals make art that’s great enrichment for them,” said Haley Hedstrom, CEO of the Lake Superior Zoo. “We do this a lot. We do painting tours. But this is the first time we’ve ever exhibited outside of the zoo and we’ve ever had this open to the public.”

The exhibit runs through August 13 at the Depot. Funds raised from the sale of the animal art will go toward animal care and conservation at the zoo.

