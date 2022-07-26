‘Middle Of The REZ Road’: New podcast highlights Native American experiences

CLOQUET, MN. (KBJR 6) -- A new Native-owned and operated podcast is helping the Northland’s Native community find new job opportunities while spreading knowledge of Ojibwe arts and culture.

“Middle of the REZ Road” is sharing the stories of the Northland’s Native American community.

“A lot of our job is being out in the community talking with people, especially Native Americans, trying to get them to realize what opportunities are out there,” Morgan Fritzinger said.

She, along with Alyssa Abramowski and Ricky Reilly started the podcast to help people learn about job opportunities in the trades.

“It shows that everybody’s been there, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay there,” Reilly said. “You can still become successful and live a good life without having to go to college.”

The podcast features people sharing stories about how finding a job in the trades has impacted their life.

The podcast founders said a podcast provides an interesting way to put the information out there.

“We’ve never done a podcast before, so it’s a nice way to branch out and fill spots where we don’t know and we can learn and I think podcasting is a new way to get information out,” Abramowski said.

While the podcast started out being about jobs, it’s also evolved into being a medium for sharing everything and anything about Native culture.

The groups said they want “Middle of the REZ Road” to be the one-stop for learning about things such as art, culture, and work.

New episodes of the podcast drop every Thursday.

You can listen on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and SoundCloud.

