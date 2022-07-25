Advertisement

New school year means big spending for back-to-school supplies

Families spend an average of $840 per year
It’s an annual ritual parents know too well, the back-to-school supply list. In this Watching Your Wallet, ways you can save and also help others.
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 11:52 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - It’s time for kids to head back to school and according to the National Retail Federation, families with school-aged children averaged more than $840 on school supplies last year.

Cherry Dale, a financial coach with the Virginia Credit Union, said sticking to the specific items on the list will help keep costs down. She also urged parents to reach out to the school if they’re running short on supplies.

“If a parent has a hard time funding those back-to-school items, I would highly encourage them to contact the school directly,” Dale said. “Many schools partner with community partners that provide backpacks and provide school supplies for free for parents that need them.”

If you’re not worried about being able to afford supplies, Dale mentioned this is also a good time to teach your child about the importance of giving back.

She suggested that while shopping with your child for their supplies, ask them to pick out something for another student who might need it. You could then donate it to the school together.

Dale encouraged parents to spread out the cost over the summer to avoid using credit cards to pay for them.

If you need help getting supplies for your child, try contacting your local school district or community organization, like the United Way or the Boys & Girls Club of America.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Imagen ilustrativa
Authorities identify mom, child killed in Ashland crash involving state senator
We suffered a transmission line burnout on our tower.
Can’t See KBJR6?: We will be back up later today!
Juvenile arrested by police Saturday afternoon
Juvenile arrested by police Saturday afternoon
The newly repaved and stripped Ladd Lane in Hollister, California, is causing confusion for...
Oops! Mistake leaves road with crooked lane markings
South bound traffic was closed for hours.
1 dead, 1 critical after I-35 crash near Willow River

Latest News

Authorities say a Washburn County man died when he lost control of his vehicle and hit a tree...
Washburn County man dies in crash with tree
Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson (WBAY file photo)
Tom Nelson suspends campaign for U.S Senate
Alexis Stallman of Herrin, is accused of stabbing her ex-husband earlier this week at a...
Department of Transportation worker stabbed to death by ex-wife at worksite, authorities say
Pope Francis issues apology to indigenous people in Canada
Pope issues apology to indigenous people in Canada
Courts in Texas and Connecticut have already found Alex Jones liable for defamation for his...
Alex Jones’ defamation trial begins for Sandy Hook remarks