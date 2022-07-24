No ‘blues’ at Blueberry Festival

IRON RIVER, WI. (KBJR 6) --This weekend was the Annual Iron River Lions Club Blueberry Festival.

The small-town community came out to celebrate their love of blueberries.

Things kicked off Friday night with the Iron River’s Got Talent and Variety Show, while the festivities continued Saturday.

Locals and town visitors could participate in a pedal tractor pull, blueberry pie eating contest, and listen to live music and entertainment.

Organizers said the event, which has been going on for over 58 years, is the largest fundraiser for the community and draws in people from near and far.

“It just takes this little town, no stop lights here, it just takes this little town and it just makes it live, it just brings life here and happiness,” said Anne Madison, President and Secretary of the Iron River Lions Club.

The festival continues on Sunday.

For a full schedule, click here.

Copyright 2022 KBJR 6. All rights reserved.