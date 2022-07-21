Two people show up to public meeting involving Duluth police chief search

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) - Wednesday night was the first chance for the Duluth community to voice their opinions on the type of police chief they’d like to see, as current chief Mike Tusken is set to retire.

Duluth Mayor Emily Larson said the community is just as much a part of the hiring process as she is.

“We’re really here to listen more than anything,” said Larson.

City leaders scheduled three public meetings; only two people showed up to the first meeting Wednesday night in Lincoln Park.

“Turnout often indicates the baseline of how people are feeling,” Larson said. “When we show up to a community meeting, if the neighborhood is upset about something, they will turn out.”

One of the two people present, Blair Powless, is a member of the Citizen’s Review Board.

As part of that group, he looks into how the department investigates complaints of its own officers.

Powless hopes the next chief has already worked well with communities of color.

“A lot of communities, in particular the Native community and African heritage community in Duluth, we’re pretty jaded when it comes to the police department,” Powless said. “So, we don’t need someone who’s gonna have some ham-handed response to things. We need someone who understands how to communicate with other people outside their culture.”

Powless said he’s hoping more folks show up for the next meetings.

“I came to listen, for the most part, not really to talk,” he said. “But there wasn’t really many other people to listen to unfortunately. Hopefully the other two meetings will have more attendance.”

Larson said despite low turnout, she’s confident the city will find the right candidate.

“Community engagement is actually preventative policing,” she said. “And so, that’s very clear. We hear that all the time. We are going to continue that brand of policing and having that strong community relationship.”

The only other meeting scheduled is at the Portman Community Center in East Duluth on Tuesday, July 26th at noon.

In an email to the city, local activist Henry Banks called on leaders to host a third meeting in Central Hillside, which he called the neighborhood most impacted by policing.

Larson said that’s something the city is considering.

