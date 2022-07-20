Wisconsin Point Burial Grounds returning to Fond du Lac Band

SUPERIOR, WI. (KBJR 6) -- Indigenous burial grounds on Wisconsin Point will soon be returned to the Fond du Lac Band.

More than 100 years ago, Wisconsin Point Burial Grounds of the Lake Superior Chippewa were destroyed, with the remains of hundreds of native people moved, to make way for industrial development that never came to be.

“People sometimes don’t realize, is that there is a mass grave right here in East End, right here in Superior,” Superior City Council President Jenny Van Sickle said. “And it’s because of the violent disinterment of nearly 200 native remains.”

On Tuesday, the council voted on the final phase of transferring the land on Wisconsin Point back to the tribe, by waiving the typical land-sale fee.

“The point of this is for those communities to make their own decisions on their own behalf, of their own ancestors, their own lineage,” Van Sickle said.

She’s been working with tribal leaders and other elected officials to make the move possible.

“We can ‘land acknowledge’ all day,” Van Sickle said. “Action is what matters, the hard work is what matters, and this is just the beginning.”

She said while the move is an accomplishment, it’s important people still recognize the trauma of the lives and culture lost.

“You know this land transfer doesn’t make anything ‘right,’ but it is the right thing to do,” Van Sickle said.

An official reclamation event is set for August 18.

Superior Mayor Jim Paine and Fond du Lac Band Chairman Kevin DuPuis will officially sign the transfer deal.

