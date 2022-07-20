Vikings Youth Camp visits Two Harbors

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) - The Minnesota Vikings Youth Camp made its 10th and final stop of the year in Two Harbors to teach around 200 young athletes the ins and outs of football!

The athletes ranged from six years old through 15 years old and got a helping hand from Vikings legend David Dixon. Dixon played right guard for the Vikings and started 134 games throughout his career.

Dixon enjoys spending time with the kids and said, “I always try to teach them that you have got to be smart about what you are doing, you have to learn some of the techniques that you have to work on to become a better player and go have fun.”

He added, “Just the way that they interact in the game and the passion that they have it gave me chills to see them grow and watch them achieve what they want to achieve, so it is just great to see their upbringing and how they get to be where they want to be "

