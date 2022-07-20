Advertisement

Vikings Youth Camp visits Two Harbors

By Duncan Goldberg
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 9:43 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) - The Minnesota Vikings Youth Camp made its 10th and final stop of the year in Two Harbors to teach around 200 young athletes the ins and outs of football!

The athletes ranged from six years old through 15 years old and got a helping hand from Vikings legend David Dixon. Dixon played right guard for the Vikings and started 134 games throughout his career.

Dixon enjoys spending time with the kids and said, “I always try to teach them that you have got to be smart about what you are doing, you have to learn some of the techniques that you have to work on to become a better player and go have fun.”

He added, “Just the way that they interact in the game and the passion that they have it gave me chills to see them grow and watch them achieve what they want to achieve, so it is just great to see their upbringing and how they get to be where they want to be "

Copyright 2022 KBJR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Superior police officer involved in fatal crash charged
Superior police officer involved in fatal crash posts bail, released from custody
Michael Evans
Family speaks out after deadly crash involving Superior Police officer
The Hibbing Police Department is welcoming a new electronic detection K9 to their crew.
Authorities seize more than 1 pound of fentanyl during Iron Range traffic stop
Intersection/Location of first Duluth Roundabout
Roundabout project on Jean Duluth Road hits major snag ahead of ground break day
Amid a surge in crime and public safety concerns in downtown Duluth, the mayor Monday laid out...
Duluth Downtown Task Force lays out plans to address public safety

Latest News

3-0 win over FC Columbus
Duluth FC downs FC Columbus to advance in NPSL Playoffs
Northwoods League Home Run Challenge
Christianson, Campbell represent Huskies at NWL Home Run Challenge
Huskies fall 4-2
Huskies Split Series With MoonDogs
3-2 win over Sioux Falls
Duluth FC closes out regular season on a high note