Advertisement

Duluth Downtown Task Force lays out plans to address public safety

By Nora McKeown
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 8:33 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) - Amid a surge in crime and public safety concerns in downtown Duluth, the mayor Monday laid out a seven-point plan aimed at improving the situation.

“The first thing is that our task force is asking and suggesting and recommending that we hire an additional prosecutor in the city attorney’s office,” said Larson.

She added that will help speed through the current court backlog.

However, that recommendation is the only one that directly addresses crime.

“We’re going to be activating walking groups in our downtown at peak times when people are coming and going,” said Larson.

She explained that means they’ll be partnering with downtown businesses to encourage people to get out and walk, serving as a neighborhood watch.

There will also be weekly events at the downtown plaza and more investment in street art.

Co-chair Shaun Floerke said art may seem insignificant, but it can make a difference.

“It’s not paint on the wall. It’s paint gathering people,” he said. “And it’s people being proud of where they are and wanting to lift that up.”

The task force also aims to address permitting issues, so sidewalks can be widened and downtown restaurants can expand outdoor seating.

A handful of plans that includes public outreach for more ideas of how to improve the downtown area.

They’ll be setting up an “activation fund” for ideas that come from others in the community.

“All ideas don’t come from a 57-year-old white guy. Right?” said Floerke.

The task force also wants a downtown housing study after getting interest from developers.

It’s not yet clear how the public can provide the task force with more ideas.

Copyright 2022 KBJR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Evans
Family speaks out after deadly crash involving Superior Police officer
Superior police officer involved in fatal crash charged
Superior police officer involved in fatal crash posts bail, released from custody
Bobby East, a three-time USAC national champion driver, has died after being stabbed this week...
Champion driver Bobby East fatally stabbed at gas station
Police say 28-year-old Hakeem Waheed Muhammad collided with a car that had five passengers...
Girl, 6, killed when police chase ends in crash
Crystal Sargent, 39
Woman charged with assault after Duluth stabbing

Latest News

Huskies at the NWL HR Challenge
Huskies at the NWL HR Challenge
Duluth Downtown Task Force lays out plans to address public safety
kbjr downtown task force
Family speaks out after deadly crash involving Superior Police officer
Family speaks out after deadly crash involving Superior Police officer
Spring rainfall may be impacting wildfire threat this summer
Spring rainfall may be impacting wildfire threat this summer