Duluth Downtown Task Force lays out plans to address public safety

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) - Amid a surge in crime and public safety concerns in downtown Duluth, the mayor Monday laid out a seven-point plan aimed at improving the situation.

“The first thing is that our task force is asking and suggesting and recommending that we hire an additional prosecutor in the city attorney’s office,” said Larson.

She added that will help speed through the current court backlog.

However, that recommendation is the only one that directly addresses crime.

“We’re going to be activating walking groups in our downtown at peak times when people are coming and going,” said Larson.

She explained that means they’ll be partnering with downtown businesses to encourage people to get out and walk, serving as a neighborhood watch.

There will also be weekly events at the downtown plaza and more investment in street art.

Co-chair Shaun Floerke said art may seem insignificant, but it can make a difference.

“It’s not paint on the wall. It’s paint gathering people,” he said. “And it’s people being proud of where they are and wanting to lift that up.”

The task force also aims to address permitting issues, so sidewalks can be widened and downtown restaurants can expand outdoor seating.

A handful of plans that includes public outreach for more ideas of how to improve the downtown area.

They’ll be setting up an “activation fund” for ideas that come from others in the community.

“All ideas don’t come from a 57-year-old white guy. Right?” said Floerke.

The task force also wants a downtown housing study after getting interest from developers.

It’s not yet clear how the public can provide the task force with more ideas.

