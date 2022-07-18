Soccer Connections: Hermantown hosts Ukrainian team

HERMANTOWN, MN. (KBJR 6) -- A local youth soccer team welcomed some very special visitors Sunday.

The Hermantown Futbol Club’s U16 competitive team welcomed youth teams from Ukraine Sunday.

The group of young athletes have been displaced throughout Europe due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, but are coming together for a few days in the US.

The team will stay with Hermantown host families over the next couple of days.

The Ukrainian coach said for many of the players on the team, it’s their first time visiting America.

“95% of the team it’s first time-so, you know, some people have dreams-and dreams come true, and this is one of the dreams, some of the people-to see America for the first time,” said Rudolf Balazihinec, coach of the FC Minaj team.

The visit will culminate with several international friendly soccer matches between the Hermantown and Ukrainian teams on Tuesday, as well as a humanitarian presentation.

