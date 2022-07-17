Hundreds of Duluth Air Show volunteers make the event possible

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) - The Duluth Air Show draws thousands of spectators each year and is known across the country as one of the best.

It takes hundreds of people to put the event on, and almost all of them are volunteers.

“It is the largest paid attendance event of the year, and I think we forget about that,” said Public Affairs Director Roger Reinert. “$80 million of economic revenue through tourism and hospitality.”

Reinert, who has been volunteering at the air show since 2000, said he keeps coming back because he loves the event.

For the hours that each volunteer works, a monetary donation is made to a non-profit in their name, one way Reinert said the Duluth air show stands out.

“Those things really help set the Duluth air show apart,” he said. “Because it’s always pushing the envelope. It’s always breaking the mold. It’s always doing new things. Sometimes they don’t work, but sometimes they become the new industry norm.”

From manning the booths to directing traffic, there’s a job for every type of person.

“We are picking up trash so nothing bad happens to the planes,” said 9-year-old volunteer, Carmen.

Many volunteers return year after year, like HR Director Marge Swor.

She said there are a couple of reasons she sticks around.

“I like being busy and I like bossing people around,” Swor said.

As the main organizer of volunteers, she knows they are vital to putting the air show on.

“They are the airshow,” she said. “If it wasn’t for them, they couldn’t do this.”

