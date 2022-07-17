Advertisement

Family speaks out after fatal crash

By Larissa Milles
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 7:09 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
SUPERIOR, WI. (KBJR 6) -- The family of a man killed in a crash involving an off-duty Superior Police Officer is speaking out.

The family of 23-year-old Michael Evans confirmed to KBJR 6 that Evans, his 24-year-old girlfriend Laura Ojanen, and their two children were traveling home from celebrating Evans’ birthday when their car ran out of gas.

Ojanen’s brother Brandon LeBlanc said Evans got out to push the car and told Ojanen to stay in the vehicle. Evans was killed in the crash while Ojanen and their two-month-old son Elijah were hospitalized.

“They were on their way home from Michael’s birthday, which was the day before. They ran out of gas and he got out to push the car. Laura wanted to help him but he asked her to stay in the car, for her safety,” LeBlanc said “Michael died a hero, saving my sister.”

Several GoFundMe’s have been created to help the family following the crash.

