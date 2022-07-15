Offense explodes as Huskies bounce back against MoonDogs
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 10:53 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) - After a two-game road trip, the Huskies returned home and got a much-needed win with a 14-4 drubbing of the Mankato MoonDogs.
Colin Burgess (@19cburgy) joins in the fun‼️— Duluth Huskies (@DuluthHuskies) July 15, 2022
Three Huskies have multi-RBI performances tonight, and it's still in the bottom of the fifth!
Four RBI for the @GoBearcatsBASE product tonight.
Tune into all tonight’s action on @espnplus!#Rollskies #Raisehowl pic.twitter.com/CIv0WlZbOo
Colin Burgess and Payton Powell each had four RBI’s, while Northwoods League All-Star Kristian Campbell drove in three.
