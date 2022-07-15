Advertisement

Offense explodes as Huskies bounce back against MoonDogs

By Kevin Moore
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 10:53 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) - After a two-game road trip, the Huskies returned home and got a much-needed win with a 14-4 drubbing of the Mankato MoonDogs.

Colin Burgess and Payton Powell each had four RBI’s, while Northwoods League All-Star Kristian Campbell drove in three.

Copyright 2022 CBS 3 KBJR All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carmen Thompson
DPD seeks public’s help to find missing 14-year-old girl
Authorities say shortly before noon, a woman flagged down a Duluth Police Officer, saying a man...
Woman arrested following Duluth stabbing
Thermometer in Lake Superior
One of Lake Superior’s coldest years could actually be good news for the ecosystem
water
Duluth Police respond to 6-year-old rescued by kayaker near St. Louis River
Police: 2 teens charged with aggravated robbery after gas station break-in

Latest News

Park-Point 5-miler
Docherty, Haus headline most well-attended Park Point 5-Miler since 2017
NPSL North
Duluth FC seeking NPSL North title
Hermantown hockey player
Hermantown’s Dallas Vieau makes USA U-17 Select Team
Northern Maine Strength emphasizes mental and physical advantages of workouts
Northern Maine Strength emphasizes mental and physical advantages of workouts