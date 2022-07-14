New sexual assault kit tracking program makes progress more transparent

ST. PAUL, MN. (KBJR 6) -- For many survivors of sexual assault, tracking assault test kits can be a difficult process.

Now, a new program is aiming to make things more transparent and help survivors heal.

After a person is sexually assaulted, a rape kit or forensic medical examination is performed.

These testing kits can be used in criminal investigations and prosecutions.

“Previously after that hospital examination occurs, there really was no transparency and insight into where that kit was in the process,” said Drew Evans, Superintendent of the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

Now, with a system known as Track-Kit rolled out by the Minnesota BCA, victim survivors will have 24/7 access to the progress of their test kit.

With a unique barcode, victim survivors can see updated information about a kit’s status and location at any time.

The medical facility that collects a test kit scans the kit’s barcode into the Track-Kit system.

Then, law enforcement agencies update the kit’s status when it’s sent for testing to forensic laboratories.

The lab then updates the status again when it receives the kit and when testing is complete.

At any point in this process, victim survivors use a unique login and password to see their kit’s status.

The Minnesota BCA said this program will help give victim-survivors transparency.

“There’s not one magic thing that will be done to ensure we have justice and sound investigations in all cases, but this is another step to ensure that victim survivors are having the justice and proper attention,” Evans said.

The roll-out of the program started in the Northland in April.

“That was because of the strong partnership we have with the Duluth Police Department and PAVSA in that area, and the relationship we’ve had as that area of the state has really taken a proactive approach to addressing sexual assault examination kits that haven’t been examined in the past,” Evans said.

Sara Niemi, executive director of PAVSA, said the new program is important because it gives victim survivors some agency in what is typically a highly emotional process.

“It not only helps a survivor themself, advocate for their own needs or wishes, but it also helps our advocates potentially connect with law enforcement agencies and creating community connection,” Niemi said.

Ultimately, Niemi said the program is a needed step in fighting for justice for victim survivors.

“So this will be a tool so that they have those answers and they know kind of what questions they should be asking of other community partners,” Niemi said.

Funding for the program came from a grant through the Department of Justice.

Victim survivors will always have access to their kit’s information, even once testing has been completed.

