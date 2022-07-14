Duluth city leaders propose increase for parks fund levy

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) - In 2012, Duluth’s City Council passed a “Parks Fund Levy,” creating a property tax specifically for park maintenance.

“They saved Duluth Parks program and they accidentally embedded a bit of a time bomb,” said Duluth Director of Property, Parks and Libraries Jim Filby Williams.

The parks funding was capped at around $2.6 million, so it hasn’t adjusted with inflation over the past decade.

William said the issue needs to be addressed soon.

“What that creates is this ever-growing gap between the costs to maintain our parks and the funds available to take care of them,” he said.

Now, Williams and Duluth Mayor Emily Larson are proposing a referendum to city council to ask Duluthians what they think about increasing the levy to match current funding levels.

The current rate that properties are being taxed at is .029%.

The referendum would ask the public if they’re interested in restoring that to the levy’s original rate of .047%.

“It’s revisiting the same basic question which is, ‘Do you see specific value in our parks system, enough to prioritize a funding stream for it? And do you want that funding stream to grow over time?” said Mayor Larson.

Williams said without more money, the city won’t be able to prioritize doing things for park maintenance, like replacing part of a playground or fixing this broken fence. Without more funding, those items will simply be removed.

“With the passage of this referendum question, we would have the capacity to re-invest in our community athletics infrastructure, in our playgrounds and in our priority community centers at a level that is responsible and safe and exciting,” said Williams.

Council will look at the proposal in the coming sessions and if they approve, it’ll be on the ballots in November.

Larson said council will not increase the levy unless Duluth’s voters support it.

