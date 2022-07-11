Advertisement

Duluth woman struck, killed by vehicle on Glenwood Street

Generic police lights
Generic police lights(MGN)
By Briggs LeSavage
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 11:44 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN -- A Duluth woman was struck and killed by a vehicle while walking on Glenwood Street Sunday night.

According to Duluth Police, the crash happened around 11:15 p.m. Sunday.

Authorities say a 16-year-old boy was driving east on Glenwood when he thought he hit a deer.

Police say the teen pulled over and learned he hit a woman.

The victim was identified as Jessica Jimenez, 39.

She died at the scene.

Police say upon initial investigation, there was no suspected impairment or distraction by the driver.

The incident is still under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KBJR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Minnesota man dies in OHV crash Saturday
Minnesota man dies in OHV crash Saturday
FILE - Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious...
As COVID-19 surges, health officials urge people to wear masks again
"Coming back to Bayfront is always like coming back home," said lead singer David Simonett.
Trampled by Turtles back performing in Duluth, giving back to the local music community
DECC
“These people need to be held accountable”: Family of assault victim speak out after incident.

Latest News

This combination of photos shows actor Johnny Depp testifying at the Fairfax County Circuit...
Heard attorneys say juror served improperly, seek mistrial
In just one month Northland law enforcement will host the 8th annual Paw-Palooza.
Operation K9 is back; join law enforcement for Paw-Palooza in August
FILE - Court
Minn. judge strikes down many state abortion restrictions
Financial plan review
It’s check-in time for your financial goals
Experts discuss tips on reviewing financial plans