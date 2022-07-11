Duluth woman struck, killed by vehicle on Glenwood Street

DULUTH, MN -- A Duluth woman was struck and killed by a vehicle while walking on Glenwood Street Sunday night.

According to Duluth Police, the crash happened around 11:15 p.m. Sunday.

Authorities say a 16-year-old boy was driving east on Glenwood when he thought he hit a deer.

Police say the teen pulled over and learned he hit a woman.

The victim was identified as Jessica Jimenez, 39.

She died at the scene.

Police say upon initial investigation, there was no suspected impairment or distraction by the driver.

The incident is still under investigation.

