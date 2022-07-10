Trampled by Turtles back performing in Duluth, giving back to the local music community

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) - The band Trampled by Turtles started in Duluth nearly 20 years ago.

Since then, the band has made it big, touring across the country at venues like Red Rocks and the Ryman.

Saturday, they were back in Duluth to perform at Bayfront.

“Coming back to Bayfront is always like coming back home,” said lead singer David Simonett.

He has fond memories of starting out in Duluth.

“All of our history is here,” Simonett said. “It’s a lot of nostalgia for us, a lot of old friends, that honestly, this is the only time I get to see a lot of the people I used to see in Duluth. A lot of family comes out. So, it’s like a big family reunion kind of.”

They haven’t taken the stage at Bayfront since 2019, and Simonett said this time, they wanted to do something to give back to the community that gave them so much.

“This community has been an extremely supportive family for our band,” he said. “And since we started really, which is almost 20 years ago now.”

The band decided to give out a $5,000 grant to a Twin Ports artist to use for anything related to pursuing a career in music.

That winner also had the opportunity to open for the band.

“Duluth has this kind of like really DIY, gritty music scene, and I’ve loved it forever,” Simonett said. “So, the grant came about after talking about that and how can we do something to support that and somebody in that.”

After listening to hours of music and reading applications, they picked local punk rocker Emma Jeanne.

“It’s like people that I’ve listened to so much and respect so much in the music community here in Minnesota,” said Emma Jeanne. “And to be given a seat at the table, it’s nice.”

She said she’s using the money to pay her band, record an EP, start touring, and potentially make a music video.

But for now, she’s still riding the high of performing at Bayfront.

“The most people I’ve ever played is a sold-out show at the 7th Street Entry,” she said. “And that is like 250 people, so this is like quite a bit more.”

Simonett said he loves playing in Duluth as well.

“I love playing here,” he said. “It’s very comfortable.”

Simonett said the Duluth community has helped to support the grant.

A local dentist gave away free dental insurance and added a second-place award of $2,000 to another local artist, Nat Harvie.

The band hopes to make the grant an annual award to continue giving back to the community where it all started.

