Stop and Smell the Roses: Duluthians come out for Rose Fest

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR 6) -- The Lake Superior Rose Society, which began in 1996, hosts an annual Rose Fest at Leif Erikson Rose Garden.

Saturday’s event featured guided tours of the garden, a rose treasure hunt for kids, workshops on rose care, rose photography lessons, and a Q&A table with rose experts.

Members of the Rose Society said the festival is a great way for the community to celebrate roses.

“As far as the Duluth rose community, I think people here love roses and love to come and learn about them,” said Rose Society member Carol Kivi. “It’s kind of a challenge with our short season to try and grow such beautiful flowers.”

On Sunday, the Rose Society will host the 2022 Rose Show in Superior at the Billings Park Community Center.

Roses from around the area will be judged.

The show is open to the public from 1:30 to 4:15, with an awards ceremony following immediately after.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2022 KBJR 6. All rights reserved.