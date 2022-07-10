Advertisement

Stop and Smell the Roses: Duluthians come out for Rose Fest

By Larissa Milles
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 7:30 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR 6) -- The Lake Superior Rose Society, which began in 1996, hosts an annual Rose Fest at Leif Erikson Rose Garden.

Saturday’s event featured guided tours of the garden, a rose treasure hunt for kids, workshops on rose care, rose photography lessons, and a Q&A table with rose experts.

Members of the Rose Society said the festival is a great way for the community to celebrate roses.

“As far as the Duluth rose community, I think people here love roses and love to come and learn about them,” said Rose Society member Carol Kivi. “It’s kind of a challenge with our short season to try and grow such beautiful flowers.”

On Sunday, the Rose Society will host the 2022 Rose Show in Superior at the Billings Park Community Center.

Roses from around the area will be judged.

The show is open to the public from 1:30 to 4:15, with an awards ceremony following immediately after.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2022 KBJR 6. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ford is expanding a recall of SUVs and telling owners to park them outside after a series of...
Park outdoors: Ford expands recall for possible engine fires
DECC
“These people need to be held accountable”: Family of assault victim speak out after incident.
Intersection/Location of first Duluth Roundabout
Roundabout project on Jean Duluth Road hits major snag ahead of ground break day
Former Kozy Bar home under talks to be renovated.
Former Kozy Bar home under talks to be renovated
Michael Hanson, 37,
Police chief questions pre-trial release of man charged with assaulting Clean and Safe Team member

Latest News

Two Harbors Heritage Days Parade hits the streets Saturday
Two Harbors Heritage Days Parade hits the streets Saturday
Two Harbors Heritage Days Parade hits the streets Saturday
Two Harbors Heritage Days Parade hits the streets Saturday
"Coming back to Bayfront is always like coming back home," said lead singer David Simonett.
Trampled by Turtles back performing in Duluth, giving back to the local music community
HUSKISKISKIESSSS
HUSKISKISKIESSSS
BLUEGREENS EL FUTBOL
BLUEGREENS EL FUTBOL