Huskies use fourth inning to beat Loggers 5-2

By Kevin Moore
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 11:03 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) - Huskies took game two against the La Crosse Loggers 5-2.

Devin Dodson picked up the win pitching seven innings, giving up just two runs and striking out eight.

The Huskies are back in action tomorrow from Wade Stadium at 3:05 p.m.

