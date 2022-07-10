Huskies use fourth inning to beat Loggers 5-2
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 11:03 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) - Huskies took game two against the La Crosse Loggers 5-2.
Team RBI leader Eddy Rosario picks up his 29th of the season with an RBI groundout to make it 4-2 in the 5th.— Duluth Huskies (@DuluthHuskies) July 9, 2022
LAC-2
DUL-4 pic.twitter.com/I1k7Vvv82J
Devin Dodson picked up the win pitching seven innings, giving up just two runs and striking out eight.
The Huskies are back in action tomorrow from Wade Stadium at 3:05 p.m.
Copyright 2022 KBJR. All rights reserved.