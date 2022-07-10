Huskies use fourth inning to beat Loggers 5-2

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) - Huskies took game two against the La Crosse Loggers 5-2.

Team RBI leader Eddy Rosario picks up his 29th of the season with an RBI groundout to make it 4-2 in the 5th.



LAC-2

DUL-4 pic.twitter.com/I1k7Vvv82J — Duluth Huskies (@DuluthHuskies) July 9, 2022

Devin Dodson picked up the win pitching seven innings, giving up just two runs and striking out eight.

The Huskies are back in action tomorrow from Wade Stadium at 3:05 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KBJR. All rights reserved.