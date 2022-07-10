Blake Perry’s left foot give Bluegreens tie against Med City
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 11:01 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) - The top two teams in the NPSL Midwest North faced off at Public Schools Stadium ending in a 1-1 draw.
.@DuluthFC and Med City Pt. 2?— Kevin Moore (@KMooreTV) July 10, 2022
Yup.
Highlights tonight at 10 pic.twitter.com/2RzJopbehr
The Bluegreens needed a win to climb into first in the division, but they just couldn’t come up with goal number two in the end.
The Bluegreens have one more game, at home Friday, July 15th.
Copyright 2022 KBJR. All rights reserved.